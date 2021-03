SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- If a COVID-19 vaccination card is lost, the South Dakota Department of Health has some advice.

“Patients are encouraged to keep their vaccination cards in a safe and accessible place. In case they lose it, they should immediately contact their healthcare provider to ensure they don’t miss their second dose date, if such applies. The facility should have the information, given they entered it in to the SDIIS system," said Daniel Bucheli, the communications director of the DOH.