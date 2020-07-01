Wedding venue changes from a church to a farm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From graduations, to birthdays, to just about any social gathering you can think of, COVID-19 has turned a lot of our plans upside down.

While a Sioux Falls couple didn’t let the virus cancel their wedding, their special day looked a lot different than what they once had planned.

Initially, Kaitlin and Trey Waltner were going to hold their wedding ceremony at a Sioux Falls church.

“And then the reception was to be at the Country Club of Sioux Falls, here in town,” Kaitlin Waltner said.

But in May they made the decision to scale back the June 27th event because of COVID-19.

“At first we talked about just postponing the entire thing and just not doing it until everything cleared up and it was safe for everybody, but the more we thought about it we didn’t want the virus to ruin our chance or ruin the original date we set and just kind of looked at our options,” Kaitlin Waltner said.

One of those options?

Trey’s family’s farm near Freeman.

“When we first did this, I did not see how this was going to work or where and Katie kind of steamrolled that one,” Trey Waltner said.

Instead of hundreds of people in attendance, the guest list included immediate family, the bridal party, and their plus ones.

Family and friends dressed up a hoop barn.

It may not be what they had planned, but it felt like it was meant to be.

“The way that it happened felt right and it felt perfect, which maybe that kind of sounds cliché, but it did,” Trey Waltner said.

“It was a great day and I wouldn’t have changed anything really,” Kaitlin Waltner said.

The couple is planning a larger celebration with more guests in the future.