Wedding vendors booked up through 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Wedding Network hosted a wedding showcase this Sunday, and KELOLAND News spoke with a vendor about issues the wedding industry has been facing.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center had brides and vendors, and while most of these new brides aren’t facing much competition for their 2022 weddings, the vendors said this year has been busier than ever.

“All the reschedules and all the—just kind of figuring out, working with all the vendors and trying to see, because obviously everyone’s schedule is different. So when somebody wants to push or somebody needs to reschedule because either the venue is not available anymore, or let’s say we’re not available on that date, it’s all trying to put it together again,” Darnell Pitts, wedding entertainer said.

We’ll have thoughts from vendors and brides on what this transition has been like tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News.