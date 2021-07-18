Wedding industry in full swing with high booking rates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Empire Wedding Network hosted its second wedding showcase of the year on Sunday. Vendors from across the state set up booths.

“2021, and I’m sure many wedding vendors would tell you this, it’s like a double year because we’ve had lots of reschedules from 2020 to 2021,” Ashley Anderson, lead event planner with Jane Ray Events said.

Anderson said her company had to hire extra planners and interns to keep up with the workload.

“I can tell you, people are ready to party in 2021. So yeah, everything has been bigger, more over the top. Like, guest counts have been huge. I think people are just ready to get back out there,” Anderson said.

Jordan Van Zee owns a wedding video company. He said he’s seen an increase in business inquiries since the fall.

“I noticed that I was getting a lot more messages and stuff like that. And I feel like, you know, the wedding industry is kind of picking back up again now,” Van Zee said.

A problem has been getting all of the dates to line back up.

“Obviously we want people to have the best experience. And so if that means having an odd day—I mean we’ve had Thursday weddings, we’ve had Sunday weddings. I mean people just kind of take whatever they can get,” Darnell Pitts, wedding entertainer said.

At the event we spoke with brides who have upcoming weddings.

“I am just looking forward to seeing all the family and actually getting together again because COVID kind of shut everything down,” bride Bailey Richter said.

“I don’t think that there’s been really any major hiccups in, you know, planning our wedding, and you know when the day comes,” bride Sarah Rahn said. “You know just being able to talk with our vendors and go see them, and you know just not a whole lot of restrictions. So it’s still been able to make this whole process as it would have been I imagine before COVID.”