SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO/AP) — Juneteenth is a federal holiday on June 19 that marks the end of slavery, and a celebration will mark the holiday on Saturday at 8th and Railroad in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Being present in this place, to share accomplishments, but also look to conquer challenges and issues in the community, right, and I think Juneteenth is a combination of all of that,” educator and mentor Mark Blackburn of Sioux Falls said. “But also just honors the past, recognizes the current and looks towards, to the future.”

Blackburn will serve as the celebration’s grand marshal.

“This time for fellowship, right, and innovative thinking and creativity,” Blackburn said. “I think those are the things that I think people should be looking forward to, not only having some good food or listening to some good music, but diving into crucial conversations.”

“He’s an educator,” Sioux Falls consultant Julian Beaudion said. “He also was our leader in creating or really developing what Juneteenth is today as a festival.”

Beaudion is helping organize the event that will feature speakers, food, music and more.

“It is a celebration for us all to see how we are much more alike than we are different, so come on through,” Beaudion said. “We’d love to have you.”

Blackburn encourages the community to do more than take an interest.

“Reach out, right, and not just be interested, but be interested enough to participate and whatever participation that is for you,” Blackburn said.

“Juneteenth is a day of celebration for everyone,” Beaudion said.

Blackburn previously worked as dean of students at Augustana University in Sioux Falls. He recently completed a Ph.D. at the University of South Dakota.