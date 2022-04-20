SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When you drop off a deposit at the bank, you expect the teller to put that money in your account.

But a former worker at CorTrust Bank in Webster will admit to keeping tens of thousands of dollars for herself, according to court documents.

Angelica Gebur plans to plead guilty to theft and embezzlement by a bank employee.

Documents filed on Wednesday say she took more than $38,000 from a local thrift store between March of 2018 and June of last year. The thrift store would deposit cash and Gebur would keep some of the cash and use it for personal items, according to court documents.

In exchange for her guilty plea, she faces up to 30 years in federal prison.