WEBSTER, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in northeastern KELOLAND are asking for your help in figuring out who’s responsible for a break-in.

Police in Webster say someone recently broke into the VFW bar. They posted surveillance video online. They’re asking if anyone recognizes the person or knows anything about them.

One of the pictures they posted zoomed in to what appears to be writing on one of the person’s pant legs.

If you have any information, officials are asking that you contact them.