Webster Area School students raise over $1,000 for Britton Hecla football player

WEBSTER, S.D. (KELO) – Support has been pouring in from several schools in South Dakota- all for one KELOLAND high school football player who was injured during a game last week.

Britton Hecla Football, quarterback and team captain, Trevor Zuehlke suffered a serious head injury Friday.

Hundreds of students at Webster Area School are wearing hats today… all for a good cause.

“We’re doing a fundraiser, it’s a hat day, if you bring a dollar or you can bring more for a donation, then you get to wear a hat for the day,” senior Coby Reetz said.

A fundraiser that will benefit Britton Hecla football player Trevor Zuehlke.

“We learned Saturday morning that he had suffered a head injury in the football game and a lot of our students are friends with their students,” superintendent and high school principal, Jim Block said.

There are about 540 students who go to school in Webster. Within just one day, they raised more than $1,000.

“Every class I walk into there’s quite a bit of people wearing hats,” senior Braden Holland said. “It proves that wherever something happens, all the small communities around here will get together and come together as one and help people out.”

And the hat fundraiser isn’t the end of the school’s support.

“We have a playoff game with Groton Area tomorrow night and it’s here in Webster and they’ve expressed an interest in wanting to support Trevor’s family as well, so we’re going to pass the hat on both sides of the bleachers tomorrow night and share that money with them as well,” Block said.

Making this a successful way for students to show that they care.

“It was pretty cool to see everyone supporting Trevor’s family and helping him out,” Holland said.

The family sent KELOLAND News a statement earlier this week. You can read that below.

“The patient is currently at Avera McKennan and listed in Critical condition. At this time, the family requests privacy. They would also like to express sincere appreciation for the continued prayers and outpouring of support.”