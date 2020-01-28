Website access to SD court records from any computer delayed

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Concerns over privacy have delayed for more than a year the launch of a website that will let South Dakotans view public court records from any computer.

The website launch originally planned was planned for late 2019 or early 2020. The website would allow the public to view unsealed court documents for 10 cents per page from any computer at any time of day.

But the administrator of the South Dakota Unified Judicial System says that the website is now estimated to go online in the summer of 2021.

The Unified Judicial System is still trying to find a service that will redact sensitive information in otherwise public documents.