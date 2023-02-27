SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seven decades have created a lot of memories. Our 70th anniversary page on KELOLAND is about gathering these memories in one place. Along with videos and stories, you’ll find photo galleries for every decade since we signed on as South Dakota’s first TV station in May of 1953.

“They’re going to find pictures, they’re going to find videos, our flashback Fridays are there, and we’re going to keep adding to that page as the year goes along, so if you visited once, come back again, we’re going to add more things on there for you to look at, and really some fun things that we’ve dug out of the archives,” said Paul Farmer, director of marketing and creative services with KELOLAND Media Group.

“We’d like to see what the viewers saw of us and not just the things that we recorded here ourselves,” said Jody Staples, digital medial manager with KELOLAND Media Group.

This effort is all about you, our viewers and readers, so we want to see your photos. If you took a tour of our studios or made an appearance on Captain 11, we want to see the photo and hear all about it.

Jody staples, digital medial manager with KELOLAND Media Group, created this website that celebrates 70 years.

“As we go out through the year with our 70th anniversary, I’m going to be building into these photo archives that we have online, so as I scan them, I’ll add to it, and people can kind of keep coming back to see more and more photos and more and more of our history,” Staples said.

“This is a great way for everyone to share in the 70th anniversary,” Farmer said.