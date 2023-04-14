SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –We had two consecutive days of record heat in Sioux Falls. It’s interesting to note that when you look at the records, the record heat at the beginning of April comes in pairs.

This is a look at the years of record heat for the first two weeks of April. Of the first 14 days of the month, the record heat comes in pairs for the years of 2012, 2021, 1988, 1977, and now 2023.

As with any frivolous weather stat I can think of, I looked for a pattern that followed. Here’s what I’ve found…

Of those years listed, the second half of April didn’t have a big pattern shift as the data was split. Two above and below average precip and two years showing above temps, one below temps, and one with close to average temperatures.

BUT, the following May did show some change. It leans toward things becoming dry and warm as three of the four showed below average precip with above average temperatures.

I stopped my research there as I have my summer outlook coming out during the KELOLAND Live Doppler Spring Special. That airs on the last Monday of the month.