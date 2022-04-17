SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The weather was less than ideal for outdoor Easter egg hunts across KELOLAND; however, that didn’t stop one Sioux Falls church from hosting its own.

First Reformed Church in Sioux Falls usually has its Easter Egg Hunt outdoors, but they moved it indoors this morning because of the cold temps.

Kids of all ages came out to hunt for eggs that were filled with candy by church volunteers. It’s an event mid-week children’s ministry coordinator Courtney Hokanson says they’ve done for about 15 years.

“It’s really important for us. Our children’s ministry is a key for our church and we want to make sure these kids have fun and enjoy Easter, but also remember the reason for the season, so we’re excited to still have the event even thought the weather is a little chilly today,” she said.

“It’s South Dakota, the weather is a little up and down, so it’s a little weird to have this colder weather, but you know, being able to just accommodate that is probably is probably and still give this experience for the kids is what matters,” youth group member Kadie Huls said.

The Easter egg hunt was at 10:00 Sunday morning between their 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Easter services.