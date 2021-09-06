Guide to Labor Day 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For many, Labor Day weekend signifies the end of summer and the start of fall. While Monday may be the last day of the long weekend, there’s still time to celebrate.

Here’s everything you need to know for Labor Day 2021:

Labor Day forecast

Our meteorologists say Monday’s weather will be ideal to head outside for end-of-summer activities. Monday will feel like summer as highs reach the 80s and 90s, with mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south.

A cold front will move through the area Monday evening. With this, we’ll experience strong north/northwest winds of 15-30 mph, with the potential of higher wind gusts. The strong winds will introduce cooler air on Tuesday, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

The history of Labor Day

What is the history of Labor Day? How did it get started? Why do we recognize it as a holiday each year? Find the answers to these questions in this KELOLAND.com Original linked below.

