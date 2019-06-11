Local News

Weather forces Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation to close outdoor pools for the day

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:40 AM CDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - The cool temperatures mean all Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation outdoor aquatic centers and pool facilities will be closed on Tuesday.  

The locations of the six public pools and spray park are:

•    Drake Springs Family Aquatic Center—301 South Fairfax Avenue
•    Frank Olson Pool—4101 East 16th Street
•    Kuehn Park Pool—2309 Kuehn Park Road
•    Laurel Oak Family Aquatic Center—3401 East 49th Street
•    McKennan Wading Pool—1500 South Third Avenue
•    Pioneer Spray Park—East Pine Street/North Jessica Avenue
•    Terrace Park Family Aquatic Center—1001 West Madison Street

The Midco® Aquatic Center is open until 8 p.m.; it is located at 1601 South Western Avenue.

Scattered rain is moving across KELOLAND and more activity is expected throughout the day.  Find the latest on the weather forecast in Tuesday's Storm Center Update and on the KELOLAND.com weather page.

Track the weather in your area by downloading the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app.

