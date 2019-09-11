Weather delaying progress on 26th Street and I-229 project

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:
c

The weather is delaying progress on the 26th Street and I-229 project.

South Dakota’s Department of Transportation sent out a tweet Tuesday night saying I-229 will Remain open Tuesday and Wednesday.

They had planned on closing the road from the Cliff Avenue exit to the 10th Street exit for several hours each night as crews install beams for the bridge over I-229 at 26th Street.

Officials say they hope to resume this phase of the project on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss