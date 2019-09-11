Weather delaying progress on 26th Street and I-229 project

The weather is delaying progress on the 26th Street and I-229 project.

South Dakota’s Department of Transportation sent out a tweet Tuesday night saying I-229 will Remain open Tuesday and Wednesday.

Work at 26Th St over I229 progressed well during the Monday evening closure however the weather is not expected to cooperate this week. No I229 closures planned Tuesday or Wednesday evening, they will resume Thursday evening at 8PM. Check https://t.co/LGJCUXYYVy for more info pic.twitter.com/1X3C56N2tF — Travis (@SFAreaEng) September 10, 2019

They had planned on closing the road from the Cliff Avenue exit to the 10th Street exit for several hours each night as crews install beams for the bridge over I-229 at 26th Street.

Officials say they hope to resume this phase of the project on Thursday.