SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s an exciting day for winter sports fans in southeastern KELOLAND. Great Bear Ski Valley is opening in just a few hours.

The ski valley’s general manager says they started making snow last week and kept going until they ran out of water. They started right back up soon after so the hills would be ready to go.

Limited runs and tubing will open at 3 p.m. Friday.

We’re heading out to Great Bear to see all of the action as it welcomes the first customers of the season.