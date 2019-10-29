Weather conditions have drivers on high alert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a chilly day across KELOLAND, but a little colder in the Western part of the state where snow and ice blanket streets.

A winter storm left Rapid City’s streets a bit icy Tuesday causing at least four car crashes.

“Last night was pretty bad, the roads were pretty slick and we haven’t had our big snow storm yet of the year so I think people are still kind of adjusting to the conditions,” Officer Johnson said.

Officer Johnson says a multi-car crash on Saint Joseph Street and Mount Rushmore Road shut down a driving lane for around 30 minutes this morning.

“My primary concern would be for people just to slow down. Plan extra time in the morning to get their car ready, if it’s defrosting their windshield or scraping the ice off,” Johnson said.

He also says to drive slow, especially in town and to make sure to give yourself enough distance to stop so that you won’t slide through an intersection or into another car.

“I live on the other side of town off of Enchantment Road. 5th street was fine and turning onto the Main Street getting over to my yoga class was just fine but the side streets are very very icy,” Miller said.

Drivers, like Delores Miller, believe that the icy roads aren’t going away anytime soon.

“That’s just the way it is because it’s still cold and I don’t think it’s going to warm up in fact, I think it’s going to get colder,” Miller said.

If you decide to warm up your car in the morning, the Rapid City Police Department urges you to make sure it’s locked. They have had cases of car burglaries because of cars left unlocked while running.