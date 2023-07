SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 10 a.m. July 4 parade for today is canceled, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken announced on Twitter.

The 11 a.m. entertainment at the Levitt has been canceled because of lightning, Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation posted on Facebook.

A lunch of all-beef hot dogs, chips and water to the first 3,000 attendees will still continue.

Storm systems have been moving through the Sioux Falls area.