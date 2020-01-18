Breaking News
Weather causes difficult travel conditions throughout Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – From drifting snow to low visibility… the weather is causing difficult travel conditions across eastern South Dakota.

Lincoln County Deputy EJ Colshan took us on the road to get a good look at the conditions.

“With all the snow blowing around we are getting a lot of finger drifts on the road, some of them actually go across both lanes,” Lincoln County Deputy, EJ Colshan said. “Decreased visibility around the whole county, there’s some spots where you go there’s a lot of snow that’s kicked up so it’s zero visibility.”

As we drove, we came across someone who slid into the ditch on I-29. Colshan says it’s a good example of why you shouldn’t overdrive the conditions.

“Just increase your following distance as well and wear your seatbelt as always,” Colshan said.

Other drivers we came across didn’t have headlights on. And in weather like this, Colshan says your car can be difficult to see without them.

“A white vehicle in a blizzard is like a snowball, you have to turn on your headlights, it’s safe for everybody,” Colshan said. “This storm is expected to last a couple days and tomorrow with the even stronger winds, this snow is going to be blowing around quite a bit, so I think tomorrow is going to be worse than today,” Colshan said.

Colshan also reminds drivers to make sure your cell phone is charged and you have a full tank of gas. If the conditions worsen, it could make it more difficult for someone to reach you.

