CHARLES MIX COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol confirmed two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Fort Randall Casino Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a Ford Five Hundred was heading west on Highway 46 when the 29-year-old male driver lost control and crossed the center line. The car crashed into a Subaru Forester driven by a 73-year-old man.

Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the 73-year-old man was wearing a seat belt. They are still investigating if the other driver was wearing one.

Officials say weather was likely a factor in the crash.

The Highway Patrol is still investigating.

The names of the two people involved are not being released at this time.