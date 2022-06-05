WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — Marlene and Ken Sweeter woke up early on Memorial Day to the sounds of extreme wind.

“Everybody says a tornado sounds like a train and that’s exactly what it sounded like coming through while I was shutting the window,” said Ken Sweeter.

According to the National Weather Service, Monday morning brought four tornadoes: in Brandon, Sioux Falls, the Lester, Iowa area and the Adrian, Minnesota area. As Marlene looked out the window near Worthing, she saw their shed… but it wasn’t on the ground.

“As soon as I looked out I saw the white shed just flying in the air and it was like oh my goodness, it’s the Wizard of Oz!” said Marlene Sweeter.

The intense weather ripped apart their shed and knocked over a grain bin as well as their pickup and trailer. The well in the front yard was also damaged.

“Water was flowing all over, it was like a fire hydrant,” Marlene said.

Many of the trees on the property had broken branches, and some were uprooted. Thankfully, there was little damage to their home.

“Just the tops of the branches and stuff around the house, you can see some gutters were knocked off. It didn’t do a whole lot of damage to the house other than the wind taking a pile of shingles off,” Ken said.

No one here was hurt; neither were any livestock. Ken and Marlene have been cleaning up with help from friends and neighbors.

“No one was hurt, we were really lucky. As soon as news got out people started coming with their chainsaws and started sawing away at the trees to clean up the backyard,” Marlene said.

“The only strange thing I’ve ever seen is.. all this wind and all this destruction.. we have a campaign sign outside on the driveway that never blew over,” Ken said.