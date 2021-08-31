‘We still had the best day ever’: Couple recounts Saturday wedding amidst heavy weather in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — 25-year-old Olivia and 24-year-old Chase Westley of Egan, South Dakota were married on Saturday at The Canton Barn, with the circumstances as they celebrated making for quite the big day. At least part of the day went according to an ideal script.

“We had our ceremony, it was beautiful, it was a little warm and humid, but it was beautiful,” Olivia Westley said. “Came inside for the cocktail hour, and we’re hanging out, taking family pictures a little bit after that, and we made about halfway through family pictures and Tim and Kalli at the barn let us know, ‘You guys should get inside, there’s a big storm coming.'”

There was more than rain, too.

“All of our guests’ vehicles have a bunch of hail damage, winds, rain,” Olivia Westley said.

But all the events happened which they were planning to have here.

“It was really humbling to see everybody come together and stick with us, ’cause that’s, it’s kind of what the day was about, but they went above and behind to make that day still happen for us,” Chase Westley said.

“My dress was soaked all the way up to like almost my waist just from dancing in like the flooded dance floor all night,” Olivia Westley said.

Flowers are still at the spot they exchanged their vows.

“They were put up before their ceremony and they survived the whole storm, which is really ironic I think, ’cause we had chairs blown all over, tarps blown all over,” said Tim Blackstone, one of the owners of The Canton Bar along with his wife Kalli. “I was trying to drop tarps and get them strapped down and, they’re still there, so that’s a sign.”

It’s easy to look at this wedding and come up with a metaphor. But their special day was more than that; it was a blast.

“We still had the best day ever, it was awesome,” Olivia Westley said.

“When people say it all really comes together, no matter what happens, no matter what details, at the end of the night it all comes together, there’s nothing truer,” Chase Westley said.