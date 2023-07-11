SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds has introduced a bill to rename a post office in honor of a South Dakotan who gave his life while serving in Iraq.

“We miss Robb every day,” Rolfing’s father Rex Rolfing said. “Wish we could have him back, wonder what his life would have been like had he still been alive.”

Enemy fire took Army Staff Sgt. Robb Rolfing’s life in Iraq in 2007 at the age of 29.

Army Staff Sgt. Robb Rolfing

Rex and Margie Rolfing’s oldest son grew up in Sioux Falls, and now the senator who as governor spoke at Robb’s funeral is seeking to name the city’s downtown post office after him.

“As a member of the United States Senate, one of the things that we have the ability to do is to make that recommendation to the full Senate that we rename this post office,” Rounds said. “And so having been there when the family lost him in the first place, and now to be able to offer some additional recognition and to have that recognition carry forward for years into the future for other generations to recognize it as well, that’s something that’s pretty special.”

Standing Tuesday next to the post office and wearing a golden star that represents the permanent loss felt by families of those killed serving the country, Margie shares that the renaming effort was unexpected.

“We didn’t know they did this sort of thing, and it took us by surprise, but, and it’s something Robb would not have wanted,” Margie said. “So we just step past that and say thank you.”

An undesired honor, she says, because of her son’s humility. Rex foresees the possibility of a young person someday stepping inside the Staff Sergeant Robb Lura Rolfing Post Office Building and learning from their own father about the post office’s namesake.

“That parent can say, ‘That’s one of the people that gave his life so that you’re living in the best country in the world,'” Rex said. “And if we can continue that kind of thing, I’m sure Robb would be happy about that ’cause he was very patriotic.”

“I hope many post offices can be named for many other fallen soldiers,” Margie said.

Robb Rolfing is not only survived by his parents but also by his sister Tiffany, brother TJ and nephews Miles, Gage and Graham.