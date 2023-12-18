SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When hearing the phrase “We Love Lucy,” we’d likely think of the sitcom with Lucille Ball. But this next report isn’t about an iconic American TV show.

Lucy Larkins of Nevada was born with the genetic metabolic disorder N-K-H. The majority of patients die within the first week of life and those who do survive suffer from severe mental and developmental delays. Doctors did not expect her to live past six months. Nevertheless, she just celebrated her 9th birthday.

Lucy’s cousin Sean Baker of Sioux Falls decided to share her story by making a documentary titled “We Love Lucy.”

The now-18-year-old has had a love for film since his youth.

“I started doing more and more videos as I got older. And then I made money and then got new equipment. And so, here I am now, and I never really stopped enjoying the process,” filmmaker Sean Baker said.

His latest project, a documentary detailing the life of his cousin Lucy, began in late 2021. The effort has wowed his aunt, Lucy’s mother, Grace Larkins of Reno, Nevada.

“He’s always put out amazing things. So somehow it came up, what if we did a documentary about Lucy and I said, that would be a dream come true. And I was just amazed that he just took the steps immediately and started planning and then flew out to Reno. And it’s just one of the most extraordinary things that’s ever happened in my life,” Larkins said.

Baker interviewed Lucy’s doctors, teachers and parents, spending over a year and a half shooting, writing and editing his documentary titled “We Love Lucy.”

“Doctors told Gracie and Stephen when Lucy was born, they said, she won’t live past six months, she will never smile,” Baker said.

But she’s lived well past six months and can absolutely smile. Baker hopes his cousin’s story inspires those who learn about her.

“She was in a wheelchair, she’s nonverbal. But I mean, she still speaks, without speaking to you. You kind of you feel what she’s saying or what she’s intending you to hear,” Baker said. “They all love each other. And that love I think is what, you know, kept Lucy going through these hardships.”

Baker has been accepted to Vancouver Film School in Canada, and he says he plans to continue using his films to tell impactful stories.

‘We Love Lucy’ is available to stream and buy on Sean’s website, with 25 percent of sales going to N-K-H research.