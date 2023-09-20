SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — People who live near big cities have more access to health care specialists. But those in rural areas are not so fortunate. That’s why Mount Marty University and Avera Health are working to change that.

A year and a half ago, President of Mount Marty University Marc Long was speaking with one of his staff about her troubles finding a specialist to treat her diabetes.

It was then that he and others reached out to Avera Health to find a solution.

“37 million Americans with diabetes, we’re starting to see it in the younger patient population, even with type two diabetes. And for that we have to expand the access of those with expertise and endocrinology to help these patients,” said Richard Crawford, Endocrinologist at Avera Health.

After months of work, Avera Health and Mount Marty University announced their new program to expand healthcare access in South Dakota.

“This is the second program in the nation, the third program in the world focused on this. And so, diabetes and other endocrine disorders such as thyroid disease are a critical health issue in many communities, rural, urban, suburban,” said Marc Long, president of Mount Marty University.

The certificate program is a one-year, online, 10-credit course which will bring nurse practitioners here to Avera Health from across the US.

“They’ll be focused on doing didactic coursework, learning more about diabetes, other endocrine disorders, and then there’s four hours that will be focused on clinical responsibilities,” Long said.

The goal of the program is to bring more specialists to rural areas, providing people with more access to treatments.

“The center of gravity of Avera is rural health. And yet, all of our endocrinologists are here in Sioux Falls. And so having an integrated system, having the ability to take some of that care into rural America is what we’re about. And and this is an important step in fulfilling that mission,” said Ron Place, President and CEO of Avera McKennan Hospital.

Avera and Mount Marty started recruitment for the new program after the announcement.

The plan is to have students learning at Avera Health by the start of the new year.