LEAD, S.D. (KELO) — Winter has arrived at Terry Peak Ski Area in the Black Hills. “We’re actually getting going with our season just right now,” said Terry Peak marketing director Linda Derosier, speaking to KELOLAND News on January 1.

Warmer-than-average temperatures have been a challenge for the park this season, but Derosier says the staff has been able to make snow during the nights when temperatures dip to 28°F or lower.

“We’ve actually been able to open three out of our four lifts right now,” Derosier said.

The park opened Dec. 7 for four days, and then opened full time on Dec. 14, Derosier told us. This was a bit of a later start to the season than usual. “We usually like to be open by the first weekend in December,” she said.

A post-Christmas snow helped with the ability to open the most recent of their ski lifts, and people made the trip out over the holiday.

“We did practice limited capacity this Christmas holiday, because we do have limited runs available,” said Derosier. “We’ve controlled our crowds by doing our online sales.”

Derosier recommends purchasing lift tickets ahead of time online.

While the park is open, the recreation is currently limited to 7 of the 21 trails due to the weather. The park is somewhat at the mercy of the weather, said Derosier, adding that a winter storm or two would go far in helping out.

“We’ve had a good week,” said Derosier of the past few days. “People know we have snow — so if they are looking to ski, they know they can find it here at Terry Peak.”

People are not just coming from in-state to ski either. Derosier says there are people coming from places like Illinois, Texas, Minnesota and more.

For those arriving this week, Derosier says they have good coverage on the trails that are open. “They can expect to have good snow on what we have open,” she said, adding that they hope to open more terrain soon.

Derosier also encourages those looking to make it out to the park to check out their events for the season. “We’re gonna start our music series in bars starting Martin Luther King Saturday,” she said.