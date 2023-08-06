SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Sioux Falls is home to many communities and cultures, including one of the largest Kunama populations in the country. Kunama people are from Eritrea and Ethiopia, the first refugees came to Sioux Falls in 2007.

This week the Kunama community in Sioux Falls held a cultural festival to raise awareness about their people through sports, music, fashion and more.

“We have a beautiful culture that we enjoy only through our community.. so this is special for me to show our culture,” Aluda Sisto, co-organizer.

Whether you’re in the mood for African music and dances..

Or watching a good game of soccer, there are many events you can take part in throughout the Kunama Cultural Festival.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together, celebrate each other, celebrate our culture, celebrate our people, and music, sports, culture, and all of it’s part of who we are,” said Moses Idris, co-organizer.

This year, organizers collaborated with the Multicultural Center and the Levitt to host the music performances, dances, history education and arts.

“In the past, the musicians have performed at weddings and other cultural ceremonies, but haven’t presented their work on a larger stage. And so we’re thrilled to be able to partner with them to offer that opportunity for them and for our community,” said Rose Ann Hofland, Director of Communications with Levitt at the Falls.

This is their second annual event that combines soccer and the arts. The tournament featured seven teams from Sioux Falls and surrounding states.

“All the teams from different states come together and play. And also the purpose is to unite it or bring the people to get our community together. To you know, play have fun meet their friends and family,” Idris said.

While the Festival is this week, organizers say they want to bring the culture of the Kunama people to Sioux Falls all year round.

The festival started on the 2nd and will end Sunday at the Multicultural Center. Doors open at 12:30 and events will go on throughout the day until 10.