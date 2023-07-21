LARCHWOOD, IA (KELO) — A year ago we brought you the story of Ben Longley who struggled with mental health and ended up taking his life at just 22 years old.

After he passed, his parents began the Longley Foundation to raise awareness around mental health and suicide and provide support for college students. Today, the 3rd annual Longball Golf Tournament was held at Grand Falls Casino in Iowa.

Ben Longley had many loves in his life..

One of them was golf. Which is why his friends and family began the annual Longball Golf Tournament.

“Our good friend, Ben, he took his life, and that was something that really impacted us as a friend group, and then the family as well. And so that’s kind of why we started this, it’s really just to raise awareness, because we don’t want another family to have to go through this,” said Antonio Casiello, Project Coordinator and friend.

The money raised from this event goes to mentorship programs with Lost and Found and the Longley foundation.

This year 36 teams made up of 170 golfers took to the links to play and raise funds.

Each hole of the course is sponsored by a family or organization who has lost someone to suicide. Paul Longley, Ben’s father and chairman, says the goal is to use their stories to let others know they are not alone.

“Sometimes that’s not always possible to to be able to visualize to understand the struggles mental health gives, it’s brushed off too easily. And we want to, we want it open. We want to take away that stigma that people can feel bad, and reach out and nobody’s looking down on them,” Longley said.

Longley says the event has continued to grow every year, and the overwhelming support from the community is heartwarming.

“It just shows that we’re not the only people who are thinking the way we think. And with the resources that are generously given to us. We’re able to react quickly to be able to provide assistance for people,” said Paul Longley, Ben’s father and chairman of the foundation.

The event also featured a silent and live auction. You can find more information about Ben’s story, the foundation’s mission and a link to donate here.