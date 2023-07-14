SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Chief says their department has seen an increase in assaults against their officers.

Thursday evening, officers responded to the area of 18th and Marion for shoplifting. While taking the suspect into custody the suspect bit two officers. During briefing today, Police Chief Jon Thum expressed his concerns about attacks on officers becoming more common.

“Our vehicles are getting rammed at a higher rate. Or sometimes it’s not an outright ramming just people not stopping and pushing their way through their cars. And that’s a dangerous event, too,” Thum said.

Another incident last month involved a resident threatening and then pointing a rifle at 3 officers near Augustana University. The resident became irate that officers were near his property. Backup was called and the resident was later arrested.

“It’s a unique experience for a law enforcement officer, despite what movies and TV show us. The reality is the vast majority of cops never have to fire their weapons and in their duty,” Thum said.

The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office reported 370 assaults on officers in 2021 for the state. 59 of these incidents happened in Sioux Falls. Thum says it’s important to avoid conflict when out in the field.

“We don’t desire this to happen. We desire compliance. We want people not to get in positions where they’re armed with law enforcement. Nobody wins. When that happens, legitimately. Nobody wins,” Thum said.

The State’s Attorney General’s office has reported four officer-involved shootings so far this year.