SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may see more pops of pink in KELOLAND this month.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On Wednesday, Renae Buehner added a touch of color to her hair.

The Avera nurse got pink and purple extensions for her.

“The pink for me, represents the breast cancer in my family. My mom, my cousin who’s been struggling with it for a few years now, but really I have a lot of women in my family, and it kind of hits hard,” Buehner said.

More people are getting a new, colorful look too.

It’s part of the We Care, Pink Hair event.

Avera locations and salons in several KELOLAND communities are taking part in it throughout October.

Donations raised will benefit the Avera Cancer Institute which supports programs such as the wig salon and the Navigation Center.

“Anybody that’s embarking on a cancer journey can call the Navigation Center and understand how to go throughout this process. They can understand information or questions on their medications, chemotherapy,” said Elijah Bonde with Avera Foundation.

On Wednesday, Avera clincial manger of internal medicine Patty Larson helped the extensions to people’s hair.

A breast cancer survivor herself, the cause is close to her heart.

“For me, it’s about being there for my daughter who has two daughters. My other daughter has three daughters, and I think it’s important to have the awareness,” Larson said.

Buehner says the odds of someone else in her family being diagnosed with breast cancer are pretty high.

“To have that awareness out there, the research, to slow this down a little bit is important to me,” Buehner said.

The purple extensions are meant to represent all cancers.

If you’d like to get some extensions, click here to see participating businesses and dates.