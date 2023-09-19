SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls non-profit aimed at empowering women and families has a popular sculpture outside its downtown location.

The sculpture called “We Can Do It!” is a nod to Rosie the Riveter, an iconic symbol representing women workers during World War II.

“If you’ll notice our style, it’s right out of Norman Rockwell, representational artwork,” artist Lee Leuning said.

“There she is, little girl. She’s supposedly one of the weakest parts of our society, the most vulnerable, but she’s strong. She’s standing up on the world saying, ‘Yes, we can do this,'” artist Sherri Treeby said.

The artwork earned the SculptureWalk Sioux Falls 2021 People’s Choice award.

Because it was a winning sculpture, the City of Sioux Falls bought it and displayed it outside of the City Center for about a year.

While the City still owns it, it’s now at its long-term home outside of EmBe downtown.

“Rosie the Riveter symbolizes a strong, confident female worker known for breaking down barriers and showing what women are capable of. And we couldn’t be more proud to have that represented at the cornerstone of our downtown location,” Mikena VanLiere with EmBe said.

The sculpture dedication comes as SculptureWalk celebrates 20 years.

“It takes a lot of helping hands, and it’s been a program that I think we’ve been really proud of over the last 20 years, and looking forward to the next 20,” Cameron Ostrom with ScultpureWalk Sioux Falls said.

The 2022 winner, “Elk” by Travis Sorenson, is currently on display outside of the City Center.

You have until September 30th to vote for this year’s People’s Choice sculpture.