‘We are seeing over-capacity numbers or at-capacity numbers all year long’: Bishop Dudley is full

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures are frigid outside, underscoring the need for a warm place to spend the night. And nights at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House shelter in Sioux Falls have been full.

Executive Director Madeline Shields said Tuesday that they are beyond capacity. But that doesn’t stop their mission to help.

The facility has 20 beds for women and 80 for men; there were 105 men as well as 32 women on Monday night. Shields explains that this is part of a larger trend.

“Usually our numbers drop considerably in the summertime, and they just, we didn’t see that this summer, this past summer,” Shields said. “We are seeing over-capacity numbers or at-capacity numbers all year long.”

Ranielle Feather is a guest.

“Means safety, home for me,” Feather said.

Dan Santella: Given your resources here at the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and the numbers you’re seeing, are you overwhelmed right now?

“No, I don’t think we’re overwhelmed, our staff is really good at managing people, and we have a really good system,” Shields said.

She says the cost of having the doors open for a day is $3,500 and also says they are in need of gloves and hats.

“We need volunteers to come and help us,” Shields said. “That is a key component to this ministry working and being successful is to get outside people to come in and help us for a couple of hours.”

“We’re really looking for people to help us prepare and serve and sponsor lunches,” volunteer and activities coordinator Danielle Ferguson said. “It’s a pretty easy process. We try to make it fun, you come for a few hours in the morning, make a meal for about 120 people.”

Lunch is served daily. Sgt. Rene Velasquez with the Sioux Falls Police Department is on the shelter’s board of directors.

“The Bishop Dudley and the Sioux Falls Police Department, we obviously have a very close working relationship, and we like to partner with them on a daily basis,” Velasquez said. “As far as how often we respond to their location would be a couple times a day.”

Asked what would happen if it didn’t exist, he says that this facility means safety.

“It would put a lot of people at risk, especially in the winter months, with not having a warming house, you would see a lot of people in dire need,” Velasquez said.