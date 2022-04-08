SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Friday, the nation heard from Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the first time since her historic confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court. She says this is a moment the entire country can be proud of – And a Sioux Falls woman couldn’t agree more.

“In this moment it is hard to find the words to express the depth of my gratitude,” said Ketanji Brown Jackson.

A moment that many women will remember, including Clara Hart.

“This is a historical moment for our country, we are making progress, we taking steps not just by saying it, but by doing it,” said Clara Hart, public servant and advocate.

Hart watched in awe as Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the next justice of the Supreme Court.

“Deep down in my heart, I knew she was going to make it,” Hart said.

“It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” Jackson said.

“We’re gonna look back and see this as a moment of real change in American history,” President Biden said.

Hart has spent her life advocating for refugees, immigrants, women and minority communities. She says seeing Jackson standing with President Biden and Vice President Harries will inspire the next generation to continue striving for change.

“Our children are telling me, that they see now more than ever, that here in America, anything is possible,” Jackson said.

“Being first means, you have to be the best. You are an inspiration, you have embodied the spirit of unity, the spirit of what a girl here and all over the world can be,” Hart said.

Brown Jackson will take her place on the court this summer when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.