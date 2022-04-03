VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The University of South Dakota welcomed back the Wacipi event this weekend after it didn’t take place the last two years because of COVID-19.

“Wacipi is really- “Waci” is to dance and when you add “pi” it pluralizes it, so it is “they’re dancing”, and so it’s a celebration which also honors native veterans too. It’s just really a way for people to get together for community,” said John Little, Director of Native Recruitment and Alumni Engagement at the University of South Dakota.

Students and staff from the Tiospaye Student Council at USD have been planning this event since November.

“It wonderful to see everyone here and to see everyone back for the first time since the pandemic and so we are just really excited to welcome everyone to USD,” said Rachel Overstreet, president of Tiospaye Student Council.

“We have turned out to celebrate our culture and to honor traditions we’ve had. I think just being able to really solidify this community and cultural gathering that we have, for us it’s just a celebration of who we are as native people,” said Megan Red Shirt-Shaw, director of Native Student Services at USD.

The event has featured dancers from different Native American tribes of South Dakota.

“All the tribes of South Dakota, we do come from the same place. We are Lakota Dakota. We all have that sacred connection to this land so being here together, it’s a great feeling,” said Max Sevier, Men’s Fancy Dancer.

Today, drumming, singing, dancing and most of all, people, came together to honor that connection. The event will pick back up tomorrow afternoon at 1 o clock in Vermillion.