SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls motorcycle group gathers every Sunday to help those in need.

For the past 5 years, members of the motorcycle ministry group, The Fam, meet to hand out food to people at homeless shelters.

“We just try to do what we can do, we are just a bunch of sinners trying to make the world a better place,” Lewis said.

Joe Lewis or Pops founded the group with the intention of giving a helping hand to those in need.

“Us feeding is more for us than it is for them, because just the relationships we build, how humbling it is, it’s just, it’s amazing,” Lewis said.

The group feeds over 100 people every week.

“It’s joyful work, it really is. Being able to help others who are down on their luck, is an experience,” said Jessy Scheel aka Skittles.

On Sunday, the group made stops at The Union Gospel Mission, Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Siouxland Library. They handed out 150 sandwiches made by members old and young.

“The more that you give out, the more joy there will be to the world,” said Ava Johnson aka Blondie.

In addition to handing out food, The Fam is also working on gathering coats for their annual coat drive.

“Sioux Falls has had a couple numbers over the years of people freezing to death and if we can prevent even one of those, it’s a great day,” Scheel said.

If you would like to donate food and coats or volunteer on Sundays, you can message The Fam on their Facebook page.