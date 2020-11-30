Ways to lend a helping hand for Giving Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Giving Tuesday comes around every year to promote helping those in need, and 2020 has brought tough times for many people.

“A lot of people will go out, and they spend Black Friday shopping for Christmas and, you know, Giving Tuesday is just a way to remember some of the non-profits that are working to help the most vulnerable people in our community,” said Madeline Shields, executive director of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

“It seems that the needs of those that we serve are becoming greater because of some of the circumstances we are dealing with now with COVID and lack of resources,” said Becky Rasmussen, executive director of Call to Freedom.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House and Call to Freedom in Sioux Falls are two organizations needing help this year.

“We have been over capacity in our facility since early September. That has really not happened in the past and so we are just seeing a lot more people who are struggling,” Shields said.

“We are seeing more people walk through the doors of Call to Freedom, more survivors coming forth than we ever have. We had six new referrals last week alone,” Rasmussen said.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House shelter could always use donations of basic necessities like hygiene products, but there’s another item you might not have considered that’s on their list of needs.

“We need underwear for men and for women of all sizes. You know, just because people are living in poverty or that they’re homeless, does not mean that they don’t care about how they look and how they feel,” Shields said.

Shields says the shelter could also always use more volunteers, but that’s not all.

“We would love people to pray for us. We want people to, if they have material around their homes and to make masks for our guests,” Shields said.

Call to Freedom could use donations to help provide resources for the survivors of human trafficking who come through their doors. They also are in the middle of a large building project to expand their housing options.

“So we’re just believing that the community will embrace us, will continue to believe in our work in supporting survivors of human trafficking and come alongside us to make that a reality in 2021,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen says help could come in the form of donations of items, money and services.

“You know, our community is amazing. In the midst of a crisis, they continue to still give and provide for those that are less fortunate,” Rasmussen said.