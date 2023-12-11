SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The season of giving is an important one for non-profits.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

It’s a time when organizations see an influx of year-end donations coming in.

“That helps operationally throughout the rest of the year to help us pay for utilities and staffing and building costs as well as other things we need to get through the year to help serve our community,” The Banquet director of development and marketing Andrew Hewitt said.

From donating money to serving food, there are different ways you can help at the Banquet.

The food ministry is also partnering with Lewis right now for its “Shower our Guests with Care” event.

The kits, which include things like shampoo and soap, cost $9.99 and will be given to the Banquet’s guests.

Lewis says there are still kits available for Banquet guests at the 26th and Sycamore store.

Feeding South Dakota is also kicking off another way to give.

Bill and Carolyn Hinks of the Furniture Mart will match up to $35,000 through the end of the year.

“It goes a long way. When we look at guest utilization increasing at our programs, when we’re talking about fuel prices, or the price to purchase food, those donor dollars go a really long way to making sure we make ends meet and fulfill our mission,” Feeding South Dakota development director Megan Kjose said.

No matter how you choose to give, it all adds up for local non-profits.

“We’re grateful for the people who continue to step up year after year,” Hewitt said.

For more ideas on how to give, click here.