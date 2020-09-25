Wayne and Mary’s hosting fundraiser for Compassion Child Care to celebrate 50 years in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wayne and Mary’s Nutrition Center is celebrating 50 years of business in Sioux Falls.

The local, family-owned company will be having special giveaways and sales at its two stores the entire month of October. It’s also giving back to the community with a fundraiser for Compassion Child Care. $1 for every bottle of Wayne and Mary’s brand product sold during the month will go towards helping families in need of Compassion’s child care services.

“It’s a nonprofit and we operate specifically on private donation. Our goal is to strengthen working-poor families in Sioux Falls,” Barry Termaat with Compassion said.