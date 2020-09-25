Wayne and Mary’s celebrates 50 years, raising money for Compassion Child Care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls business is celebrating 50 years with a month of special sales at its two stores and a fundraiser that benefits working-poor families. Wayne and Mary’s will be raising money for Compassion Child Care this October.

Finding things to celebrate during the pandemic can be hard for businesses. At Wayne and Mary’s, the staff is thrilled to still be serving customers after five decades.

“It started in a small store downtown and then we moved to the Western Mall and then we’ve been here on Kiwanis and then we’ve had an east side location for now 11 years.

General Manager Tara Whiting says the nutrition center wants to use the occasion to give back to its customers with sales and also help Compassion Child Care located on the Empower Campus.

“I have four kids so of course it’s close to my heart because I understand the cost of child care. They provide a Christian-based, educational-based child care,” Whiting said.

“We help families that can’t afford to send their kids to day care. A lot of times when you have a single wage earner in the family, their income limits them from being able to pay for their child to go to day care. Beyond that, we’ve got an educational component that gets these children, age 0-5, ready for kindergarten and very ready for kindergarten,” Termaat said.

$1 for every bottle of Wayne and Mary’s brand product sold in October will go to Compassion and it’s struggling families.

“They’re actually sponsoring children. So their sponsorship allows these families to have a scholarship and send their kids to Compassion and be able to keep that job but also get these kids, their starting line is a lot further behind. So that starting line gets moved up by the education they get at Compassion in their first five years,” Termaat said.

While Wayne and Mary’s has been impacted by the pandemic, business is still steady and its support of the community is strong.

“The local community really trusts us as a resource, especially during this trying, weird time. So it’s stayed steady,” Whiting said.