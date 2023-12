WAUBAY, S.D. (KELO) — A Waubay Woman is headed to federal Federal Prison for Embezzlement and Theft from an Indian Tribal Organization.

46-year-old Kayline LaBelle was sentenced to five years in federal prison, followed by three years

of supervised release.

She was also ordered to pay more than $200 thousand in restitution.

Four other people are accused of aiding LeBella… two have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing… charges against two other are pending in federal court.