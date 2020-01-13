1  of  15
Waubay man identified from deadly head-on crash near Watertown

Local News

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 56-year-old Waubay man has been identified as the man killed in a deadly head-on crash Thursday near Watertown. 

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Ronald Olson, died from injuries when a SUV crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon on State Highway 20. Kaden Larsen, 17, was the driver of the SUV and is facing serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital. 

Renee Olson, 54, was a passenger in the Yukon and is facing life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt and need to be extricated from the vehicle. 

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.  

