Waubay man identified from deadly head-on crash near Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 56-year-old Waubay man has been identified as the man killed in a deadly head-on crash Thursday near Watertown.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said Ronald Olson, died from injuries when a SUV crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a GMC Yukon on State Highway 20. Kaden Larsen, 17, was the driver of the SUV and is facing serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital.

Renee Olson, 54, was a passenger in the Yukon and is facing life threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt and need to be extricated from the vehicle.

The highway patrol continues to investigate the crash.