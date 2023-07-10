WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — People who are waiting for a new organ often have to wait months or even years to find a match.

For Stacey and Dan in Watertown, this wait was significantly less. The reason? They’re a married couple and just so happen to be a perfect match.

What started with Stacey’s high blood pressure in 2017 led to several tests. These ultimately pointed to severe kidney problems within the last few months.

“Like in November and December, they didn’t think I was going to make it,” Stacey Kruthoff, kidney recipient, said.

“Our Nephrologist told us there’s not a doctor in the world that will touch her with that high of blood pressure,” Dan Kruthoff, kidney donor, said.

After several tests, they found out in April, her husband, Dan, was a perfect match.

“Overwhelmed, glad I could do it for her. Especially her,” Dan Kruthoff said.

Even their doctor couldn’t believe the news.

“She was just shocked too because, I mean, it doesn’t happen very often that a husband and wife match, and she was just as surprised as the rest of us,” Stacy Kruthoff said.

Stacey says her life hasn’t been the same since starting dialysis in December.

“You don’t have the energy to do anything you used to do. Like, we love to ride a motorcycle and all that stuff, but I just can’t,” Stacy Kruthoff said.

“The quality of life is hard to watch deteriorate. But we do have a lot of support in town.” Dan Kruthoff said.

Since day one, Dan has been by her side.

“The best has been him. The kidney is obviously a huge part, but it’s the little things,” Stacy Kruthoff said.

They’ve also received tremendous support from hospital staff.

“You know there’re so many people on dialysis they won’t care about just you, that’s what I thought in my head, but it’s been the complete opposite, they’ve all been great,” Stacy Kruthoff said.

From this experience, they want others to know the impact donating can have.

“That question on even your driver’s license, some people may think nothing, but you really can save someone’s life. It’s more than a question,” Stacy Kruthoff said.