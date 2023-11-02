WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of grand theft.

Danielle L. Johnson, was sentenced November 1st to a five-year suspended prison sentence, 60 days in the county jail, three years probation, and ordered to pay $30,000 in restitution.

The 36-year-old deceived an elderly person and took their money between November 2021 and February 2022 according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

“This crime was committed against a vulnerable member of the community,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to the Legislature and Governor for supporting the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse team and to law enforcement and prosecutors for bringing resolution to this case.”

This case has been one of 541 referrals to the Attorney General’s Elder Abuse Unit in 2023. The unit currently is investigating 41 cases.

In 2022, the Elder Abuse Unit had 897 referrals.