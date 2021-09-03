Watertown woman facing murder, manslaughter charges in death of toddler

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown woman now faces murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a toddler.

Amanda Walder was originally arrested for abuse or cruelty of a minor.

Back in July, authorities were called to an in-home daycare for reports of an unconscious toddler. Police say the boy died at the hospital.

According to the court papers, the 16-month-old had a head injury and brain bleed.

When police interviewed Walder, she admitted being firm when she put the boy down for a nap.

According to the probable cause statement, Walder said it was possible she hit the toddler’s head on a bed frame but it wasn’t intentional.