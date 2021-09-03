Watertown woman facing murder, manslaughter charges in death of toddler

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A Watertown woman now faces murder and manslaughter charges in connection with the death of a toddler.

Amanda Walder was originally arrested for abuse or cruelty of a minor.

Back in July, authorities were called to an in-home daycare for reports of an unconscious toddler. Police say the boy died at the hospital.

According to the court papers, the 16-month-old had a head injury and brain bleed.

When police interviewed Walder, she admitted being firm when she put the boy down for a nap.

According to the probable cause statement, Walder said it was possible she hit the toddler’s head on a bed frame but it wasn’t intentional.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 