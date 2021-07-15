Watertown woman arrested in connection to death of toddler

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A 16-month-old child has died after being transported to a hospital from an in-home daycare in Watertown.

Watertown police and fire rescue were dispatched to an in-home in the 200 block of 15th NW following a report of an unconscious toddler. The child was transported to Prairie Lakes hospital for treatment where injuries consistent with abuse were discovered. The child was then taken to Sanford Health in Sioux Falls where the child later died.

Officers arrested 30-year-old Amanda Walder of Watertown for abuse or cruelty of a minor less than seven years old. Walder is being held on a $25,000 cash bond.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting the Watertown Police Department with the investigation.