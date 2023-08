WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — A grand jury decided a Watertown sex offender accused of rape and incest should face twice as many charges.

62-year-old James Kaska is now charged with four counts of rape and four counts of incest.

Court documents say the victim was just five years old when the crimes began.

Kaska is on the sex offender registry for having sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl in 1981. His next hearing is scheduled for November.