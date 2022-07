SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in vandalism incidents at city parks, the Watertown Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The vandalism includes using spray paint and a marker as well as breaking items inside bathrooms throughout June. The incidents have been at McKinley Park, Nelson Park, Highland Park, Diamond Ball Park and Morningside Park.

Those with any information should call the police at (605) 882-6210.