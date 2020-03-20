1  of  11
Closings & Delays
Ben Clare United Methodists Church Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Career Learning Center-Black Hills Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Fit My Feet Hudson Lutheran Church Life Church Nathanael Lutheran Church United Church of Canistota

Watertown School District to start alternative learning material distribution Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) – Starting next week, the Watertown School District will start its own version of distance learning.

“Starting on Monday, we will have distribution of materials for students so that we can begin what we’re calling, ‘alternative learning.’ Some of that will be electronic, some of it will be in the form of papers,” Watertown School District Superintendent Jeff Danielsen said.

Superintendent Danielsen also laid out plans to provide meals to students.

“We will begin food service distribution on Monday so students may come to the five elementary schools and the intermediate school. We will not be distributing at the middle school or the high school,” Danielsen said.

Danielsen said the distribution of school materials will be done in an alphabetical order and you are asked to fill out a form for the food distribution services.

Danielsen also said Lake Area Technical Institute is beginning to prepare for online class work.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss