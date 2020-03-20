Watertown School District to start alternative learning material distribution Monday

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) – Starting next week, the Watertown School District will start its own version of distance learning.

“Starting on Monday, we will have distribution of materials for students so that we can begin what we’re calling, ‘alternative learning.’ Some of that will be electronic, some of it will be in the form of papers,” Watertown School District Superintendent Jeff Danielsen said.

Superintendent Danielsen also laid out plans to provide meals to students.

“We will begin food service distribution on Monday so students may come to the five elementary schools and the intermediate school. We will not be distributing at the middle school or the high school,” Danielsen said.

Danielsen said the distribution of school materials will be done in an alphabetical order and you are asked to fill out a form for the food distribution services.

Danielsen also said Lake Area Technical Institute is beginning to prepare for online class work.