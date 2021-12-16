Watertown Salvation Army sees half the bell ringers compared to last year

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The holiday season is a time where the Salvation Army collects a lot of their donations to keep the organization going.

The need for volunteers is great for the Watertown Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign. They have nearly half the bell ringers that they saw last year.

“I greet all of the people that come in and out of the store and I really love seeing the smiling faces on people, it just lights up you know my day,” said Racheal Matson, bell ringer.

For bell ringer Racheal Matson, it’s about giving back to the organization that’s helped her in the past.

“I love it. It just brings excitement and it helps people in need, like families around Christmastime and it’s a good deed to do,” said Matson.

But this year, the Watertown salvation army is struggling to find volunteers to bell ring. Their goal is to raise $80,000 through the Red Kettle campaign.

“We definitely need more volunteers this year. We’ve had a hard time, I think COVID-19 has had a role in that, but also just the weather and things like that. So we’ve had a hard time getting volunteers and paid ringers as well,” said Captain Kelly Jolly, Watertown Salvation Army.

All the money raised in the red kettle campaign stays in the local community.

“Your dollars that you donate doesn’t go anywhere else, it stays here, it stays local it helps families in this community, not in another community,” said Captain Dennis Jolly, Watertown Salvation Army.

“With those donations we not only help at Christmastime, but we help throughout the entire year. We have different programs for rent assistance, clothing vouchers, emergency disaster relief, all kinds of things that happen all year long our food pantry, feeding program, all kinds of things,” said Kelly.

There is still time to volunteer.

“Do it. Because it’s rewarding and you see all the awesome people that you’ve blessed in the past or in the future,” said Matson.

If you are interested in signing up to bell ring, you can do so on the Salvation Army website.