SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New charges were filed Tuesday against a Watertown rape suspect.

62-year-old James Kaska is now charged with two counts of rape and two counts of incest. According to court documents, the alleged crimes happened in 2013 and again in 2023.

Kaska appeared at the Codington County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon with his attorney. He’s scheduled to be back in court at the end of the month.